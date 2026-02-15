Crosscountry-"King Klaebo" reigns as the greatest with nine Winter Games golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TESERO, Italy, Feb 15 - Norway's Johannes Klaebo cemented his legacy on Sunday by winning a ninth Olympic cross-country gold to become the greatest Winter Olympian of all time.

Nine golds put him ahead of compatriots and fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen, Bjoern Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who have eight Olympic titles each.

"It was good to share the top with them for a couple of days, but it feels even better to be on the top. It’s a big achievement and will take some time to sink in," Klaebo said.

Klaebo's ninth gold puts him level with six Olympic greats including Finn Paavo Nurmi and U.S. sprinter Carl Lewis. One more would lift him to second on the all-time list for any Olympics -- Winter or Summer -- but he would have some way to go to surpass American swimmer Michael Phelps who towers above all with 23.

Klaebo could win his 10th in the coming days with victory in either the men's team relay on Wednesday or the 50km classic race next Sunday.

"He (Klaebo) is the greatest of all time. We knew that, and now it is also in the numbers," said Italian skier Elia Barp.

The 29-year-old Klaebo, who lives in Trondheim, Norway, is competing in his second Olympics. His 83-year-old grandfather, who is also his coach, was sitting in the stands at the Tesero Ski Stadium when he won gold on Sunday.

"This is something he has really worked hard for," said Klaebo. "He's been my coach since I was 15, and we have really worked hard for it."

Klaebo is number one in the World Cup standings and at the Olympics has beaten competitors with wide enough margins to casually cross the finish line and wave at the crowd.

The men's 10km interval freestyle race had been seen as the best chance to knock him off the top of the podium, but he still managed to win that competition by nearly five seconds.

"It makes our job that much harder. Nine more golds until we can get in front of him," joked U.S. skier Ben Ogden after Sunday's relay race.

"It is pretty cool, and I like that he’s starting to get some really big recognition for how talented he is because it’s well deserved and it’s pretty cool.”

Klaebo became a household name after a video of him running uphill in the men’s classic sprint went viral, putting the spotlight on a sport that lacks the Olympic fanfare of figure skating or Alpine skiing.

"I think he’ll go down as the greatest of all time. To be racing the same era as him - it is crazy to witness that and to fight against that," said Canadian skier Remi Drolet. REUTERS