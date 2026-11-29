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Nov 29 - Norway's men and Sweden's women swept all six races at cross-country skiing's World Cup opener in Ruka, extending a dominance that a senior International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) official says makes the sport harder to market beyond the Nordic countries.

The two teams claimed 17 of the 18 podium places across the three-day meeting in Finland. Italy's Simone Mocellini was the only exception, finishing third in Saturday's men's classic sprint.

Johannes Klaebo led a Norwegian top five in Sunday's 20 km freestyle mass start, beating Emil Iversen by 0.2 seconds, with Harald Oestberg Amundsen third.

Klaebo's 114th individual World Cup victory matched compatriot Marit Bjoergen's cross-country record.

Linn Svahn then won the women's race ahead of Moa Ilar and Lisa Eriksson, completing Sweden's sweep of all nine women's podium places. Svahn also won Saturday's women's sprint after Ebba Andersson took Friday's 10 km classic.

The results reinforced a pattern that has prompted concern even among the athletes benefiting from it.

"The Norwegian dominance is bad for the sport but we can't do anything about that," Andreas Fjorden Ree said after coming second to Martin Loewstroem Nyenget in Friday's 10km classic race, in comments published by the sport's governing FIS.

Svahn also acknowledged the need for broader competition after her sprint victory.

"We try every time to sweep the podium because we're a strong team," she said. "We also need more strong nations up there."

FIS vice-president Martti Uusitalo told Finnish broadcaster Yle before Ruka that Norwegian and Swedish dominance was difficult to sell, particularly outside the Nordic countries.

"The market situation is challenging," he said.

RUSSIANS TO MISS TRONDHEIM

The World Cup moves to Trondheim on December 4-6, but Russian athletes competing as neutrals will be absent because of Norway's entry restrictions, Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 reported.

"We are not coming to Trondheim," Savelii Korostelev told TV 2 after finishing 12th in the 20 km freestyle mass start in Ruka on Sunday. "The hope is over."

Russian competitors holding residence permits in the Schengen area had been allowed to race in Finland, but will not be allowed to enter Norway for the next round, TV 2 reported.

Terje Lund, the Norwegian Ski Federation's head of events and media rights, said the federation and local organisers received an email from the Justice Ministry stating no type of Schengen visa would grant entry to approved individual neutral athletes.

The federation forwarded the email to FIS and the Russian Ski Federation, Lund told TV 2, while stressing that the recipients would need to interpret the rules themselves because the Norwegian federation was not in a position to do so. REUTERS