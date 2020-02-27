Crisis may affect Euro 2020 games

ROME • It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the global coronavirus outbreak that has buffeted Italy, a Uefa vice-president said on Tuesday night.

While Rome, which is due to hold three group-stage matches and one quarter-final, has yet to be roiled by the epidemic, the country - one of the 12 host nations - has become the worst hit in Europe, with 374 cases and 12 deaths.

Eleven towns in the north are under lockdown, with some 50,000 residents prohibited from leaving the area.

"We are at the waiting stage. We're monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries," Michele Uva, a member of the Uefa executive committee, told state broadcaster Rai. "The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse."

The crisis has meant the second leg of Inter Milan's Europa League last-32 game with Bulgarian side Ludogorets will have to be played behind closed doors today.

With the exception of Serie A matches, which can be staged in empty stadiums, other sporting events in six regions of the country have already been banned.

Six games are expected to go ahead behind closed doors this weekend, including the meeting of Scudetto champions and leaders Juventus and third-placed Inter.

On how long fans will be kept away from matches, Italy's Minister for Sport and Youth Policies Vincenzo Spadafora said: "If the data does not give us different indications, it may well be from March 2, we will not extend the ban on sporting events. We will see how it develops in the next few days.

"But safety and health come before anything else - before a match or before a full stadium."

Fears over the contagion, which is officially known as Covid-19 and first emerged in December in Wuhan, China, could also led to the cancellation of Italy's two remaining Six Nations Tests.

Ireland's Minister for Health Simon Harris told national broadcaster RTE on Tuesday night the March 7 fixture in Dublin should be scrapped, leading the Irish Rugby Football Union to seek an urgent meeting with the local authorities.

It said it would not comment until it has "an understanding of the government's strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland, and the cancellation of mass gatherings".

The Times of London reported the organisers are equally concerned over the March 14 game between Italy and England in Rome.

While the Italians are point-less and bottom of the group, any cancellation would have implications at both ends of the table and throw the competition into turmoil.

The 2001 edition was similarly affected by a foot-and-mouth outbreak in Britain, with the fixtures completed only months later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS