Cricket pitches for 2028 Olympics inclusion

LONDON • The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the governing body said yesterday.

The sport last featured at the 1900 Paris Games and has rarely been played in other multi-sport events, which many believe is essential for its growth outside the Commonwealth nations.

"Our sport is united behind this bid and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket's long-term future," ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 per cent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics."

More than 90 per cent of cricket's following comes from South Asia, where it is the dominant sport in Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Britain, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe and various Caribbean nations constituting the rest.

However, Barclay feels that including the sport in the 2028 Games programme would be welcomed by the 30 million cricket fans in the United States - a key growth market the ICC has targeted.

"We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won't be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same," the New Zealander said.

"But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are."

The ICC has formed an Olympic working group chaired by England and Wales Cricket Board chief Ian Watmore. It also includes former Pepsi chief Indra Nooyi and USA Cricket chief Paraag Marathe.

"With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the US, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe that cricket's inclusion will add great value to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games..." Marathe said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday, commending him on the successful hosting of the Tokyo Games and the public health measures that allowed them to be held, a White House statement said.

Mr Biden also affirmed American support for Japan's hosting of the Paralympics, which start on Aug 24.

"President Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and US Olympians," the statement added, while noting "the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit".

A poll over the weekend by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily showed 64 per cent of respondents were glad that the Games took place, as opposed to 28 per cent who disagreed.

