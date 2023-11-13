Cricket-New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup

Following are facts and figures about New Zealand, who face hosts India in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday:

World ranking: 5

Captain: Kane Williamson

Coach: Gary Stead

Top-ranked batsman: Daryl Mitchell (15)

Top-ranked bowler: Trent Boult (9)

Top scorer: Rachin Ravindra (565 runs, third)

Top wicket-taker: Mitch Santner (16 wickets, joint seventh)

Best result: Runners-up (2015, 2019)

2019 result: Lost to England in the final

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS

v England: won by nine wickets

v Netherlands: won by 99 runs

v Bangladesh: won by eight wickets

v Afghanistan: won by 149 runs

v India: lost by four wickets

v Australia: lost by five runs

v South Africa: lost by 190 runs

v Pakistan: lost by 21 runs (DLS method)

v Sri Lanka: won by five wickets REUTERS

