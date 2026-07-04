Cricket-List of youngest male cricketers to debut for India

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July 4 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, became the youngest male cricketer to debut for India after being named in the team for their Twenty20 International match against England on Saturday, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

The teenager has been billed as one of the most exciting prospects in cricket since he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2025 at just 14 years old.

He enhanced his reputation in this year's IPL, finishing as the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan with 776 runs in 16 matches, and breaking Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a season.

He was named both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Best Emerging Player in the competition, earning him a call-up to the T20I series against Ireland and England.

Sooryavanshi was not given his debut against Ireland as India were dealt a shock 2-0 series defeat.

Here's a list of the youngest male cricketers to have debuted for India across formats:

Player Age Debut Format

against

Vaibhav 15 years, 99 days England T20I

Sooryavanshi on July

4, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar 16 years, 205 Pakistan Test

days on

November

15, 1989

Parthiv Patel 17 years, 152 days England Test

on August

8, 2002

Maninder Singh 17 years, 193 days Pakistan Test

on

December

23, 1982

Harbhajan Singh 17 years, 265 days Australia Test

on March

25, 1998 REUTERS