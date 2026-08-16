Cricket-List of Bangladesh's landmark test victories after nine-wicket win over Australia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 16 - Bangladesh secured their first test victory in Australia with a nine-wicket win in the series-opener in Darwin on Sunday.

Replying to Australia's 198, the visitors posted 426 in the first innings, powered by Tanzid Hasan's century. Bangladesh then bowled the hosts out for 284, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming five wickets in the second innings, while Hasan Mahmud finished with nine wickets in the match.

They chased down 57 runs on the fourth day to seal one of the greatest victories in their test history.

Here is a look at some of Bangladesh's landmark test victories.

PAKISTAN V BANGLADESH (2024) — BAN WON BY 10 WICKETS

Bangladesh recorded their first test victory over Pakistan with a 10-wicket win, also their first-ever test triumph by that margin.

The visitors posted 565 in the first innings, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim's 191, before spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan shared seven wickets in the second innings to help seal a memorable victory.

PAKISTAN V BANGLADESH (2024) — BAN WON BY SIX WICKETS

Bangladesh followed up their breakthrough 10-wicket win with another memorable result to complete a historic 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan.

Recovering from 26-6 in their first innings, they posted 262 thanks to Litton Das' 138 before securing a six-wicket victory, aided by a string of valuable cameos in the second innings.

NEW ZEALAND V BANGLADESH (2022) — BAN WON BY EIGHT WICKETS

Bangladesh stunned the then-reigning World Test Championship holders New Zealand at Mount Maunganui to secure their first test win in the country. Fast-bowler Ebadot Hossain's match-defining six-wicket haul in the second innings helped set up an eight-wicket win.

BANGLADESH V AUSTRALIA (2017) — BAN WON BY 20 RUNS

Bangladesh claimed their maiden test victory over Australia in a close contest in Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan produced one of the finest all-round performances in the country's test history, scoring 89 runs and taking 10 wickets in the match.

BANGLADESH V ENGLAND (2016) — BAN WON BY 108 RUNS

Teenage off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with 12 wickets in the match, including six in each innings, as Bangladesh secured a notable series-levelling victory over England in Dhaka.

WEST INDIES V BANGLADESH (2009) — BAN WON BY 95 RUNS

Bangladesh registered their first overseas test victory in Kingstown, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah leading the bowling attack on the final day to secure a 95-run win over West Indies. REUTERS