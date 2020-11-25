Cricket: Kiwi Barclay named new ICC chairman ahead of Singapore's Imran

WELLINGTON (REUTERS/AFP) - New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council's new independent chairman, the sport's world governing body has said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Barclay, a commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket since 2012, replaces interim chairman Imran Hamid Khwaja who himself had stepped in to temporarily succeed India's Shashank Manohar after his second two-year term ended in July.

He needed a two-thirds majority of the 16-person ICC board and received the all-important 11th vote from Cricket South Africa.

"It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," Barclay said in a statement.

"I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth."

Singaporean Imran , 64, had been deputy chairman of the ICC since 2017 and was the former Singapore Cricket Association president. He is a partner at law firm Tan Rajah & Cheah.

Barclay was NZC's representative on the ICC board, but will step down from his role with NZC to lead the global governing body.

He was also a director of the men's World Cup that was jointly held by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Barclay has said he will push to protect bi-lateral international series and his election could end plans for an extra ICC global event, an idea backed by Imran.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket," he added.