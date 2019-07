LEEDS, United Kingdom (AFP) - Rohit Sharma hit his fifth century of the World Cup as India eased past Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group game at Headingley on Saturday (July 6).

Sri Lanka scored 264 for seven in their 50 overs, with Angelo Mathews hitting 113.

But Sharma, who made 103, and KL Rahul rarely looked troubled during the chase, putting on 189 for the first wicket as India reached their target with more than six overs to spare.