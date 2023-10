Cricket-India at the ODI World Cup

Following are facts and figures about tournament hosts India, who begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday:

World ranking: 1

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman: Shubman Gill (2)

Top-ranked bowler: Mohammed Siraj (1)

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Best result: Winners (1983, 2011)

2019 result: Lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 8: v Australia, Chennai

Oct. 11: v Afghanistan, Delhi

Oct. 14: v Pakistan, Ahmedabad

Oct. 19: v Bangladesh, Pune

Oct. 22: v New Zealand, Dharamsala

Oct. 29: v England, Lucknow

Nov. 2: v Sri Lanka, Mumbai

Nov. 5: v South Africa, Kolkata

Nov. 12: v Netherlands, Bengaluru REUTERS