Cricket: ICC CEO Manu Sawhney steps down after internal review over conduct

DUBAI (REUTERS, AFP) - The International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executive Manu Sawhney will step down with immediate effect, four months after he was sent on leave following an investigation into his style of working, cricket's world governing body said on Thursday (July 8).

The former managing director of ESPN Star Sports joined the Dubai-based cricket world governing body in January 2019, succeeding David Richardson of South Africa, who was in the role for seven years.

Geoff Allardice will remain as acting CEO following the review of Sawhney's actions and management conduct at the helm of cricket's world body by the business consultancy PwC.

"The International Cricket Council today announced that chief executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement. "Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the leadership team working closely with the ICC Board."

ICC officials have not said what allegations were made against Sawhney, but ESPNcricinfo reported that allegations - including bullying - against him surfaced following the internal review conducted by the audit firm.

Indian media also reported the accusations involved the treatment of staff and some decisions. Reports said there had also been clashes with the main ICC members from Australia, England and India over future events.

He has denied the allegations and vowed to appeal should he be found guilty by a disciplinary hearing.

The former Singapore Sports Hub chief executive was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-15.

The ICC had wanted to use his experience to further boost its television revenues.

Sawhney resigned as head of the Singapore sports and entertainment complex in 2017 following an internal complaint, Singapore media said, though the owners decided that no further action was warranted. His tenure as head of the $1.33 billion facility lasted some 19 months.

He was also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee at Premier League football club Manchester United.