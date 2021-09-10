Cricket: England v India fifth test cancelled after India unable to field team

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - The fifth test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday (Sept 10) after India were unable to field a team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB initially said in the statement that India had forfeited the match but later retracted that.

India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final match but the test was thrown into doubt on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the coronavirus.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive during the fourth test at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.