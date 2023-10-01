Cricket-England at the ODI World Cup

Following are facts and figures about defending champions England, who begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday:

World ranking: 5

Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Matthew Mott

Top-ranked batsman: Dawid Malan (14)

Top-ranked bowler: Chris Woakes (12)

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Best result: Winners (2019)

2019 result: Beat New Zealand in the final

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 5: v New Zealand, Ahmedabad

Oct. 10: v Bangladesh, Dharamsala

Oct. 15: v Afghanistan, Delhi

Oct. 21: v South Africa, Mumbai

Oct. 26: v Sri Lanka, Bengaluru

Oct. 29: v India, Lucknow

Nov. 4: v Australia, Ahmedabad

Nov. 8: v Netherlands, Pune

Nov. 11: v Pakistan, Kolkata REUTERS