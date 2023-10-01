Cricket-England at the ODI World Cup

Cricket - One Day International - England v New Zealand - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - September 8, 2023 England&#039;s Jos Buttler in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Cricket - Fourth One Day International - England v New Zealand - Lord&#039;s Cricket Ground, London, Britain - September 15, 2023 England&#039;s Dawid Malan celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Following are facts and figures about defending champions England, who begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday:

World ranking: 5

Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Matthew Mott

Top-ranked batsman: Dawid Malan (14)

Top-ranked bowler: Chris Woakes (12)

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Best result: Winners (2019)

2019 result: Beat New Zealand in the final

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 5: v New Zealand, Ahmedabad

Oct. 10: v Bangladesh, Dharamsala

Oct. 15: v Afghanistan, Delhi

Oct. 21: v South Africa, Mumbai

Oct. 26: v Sri Lanka, Bengaluru

Oct. 29: v India, Lucknow

Nov. 4: v Australia, Ahmedabad

Nov. 8: v Netherlands, Pune

Nov. 11: v Pakistan, Kolkata REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top