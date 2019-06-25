Cricket: Bangladesh keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive with 62-run defeat of Afghanistan

(From right) Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match in Southampton, England, on June 24, 2019.
(From right) Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match in Southampton, England, on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
54 min ago

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND (AFP) - Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the Cricket World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday (June 24).

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with superb figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage, one point behind fourth placed England in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top four finish.

Topics: 

Branded Content