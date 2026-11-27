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Australia's Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner received harsh bans for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal at the time.

BRISBANE, Australia – No players or coaches will be subject to retroactive sanctions from the forum established to review the 2018 Sandpapergate cheating scandal, according to the terms of reference released on Nov 27 by Cricket Australia.

The scandal resurfaced following the publication of retired opener Usman Khawaja’s autobiography earlier in November. It has been dividing Australian cricket for weeks – reopening the saga that rocked the foundations of the game 8½ years ago.

Khawaja said the whole squad knew of the ball-tampering plot and should have collectively been held to account, and that the three players who received harsh bans – Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – were scapegoats.

Warner and Bancroft have supported his claims after maintaining a silence on the issue since their bans were imposed.

Current captain Pat Cummins has rejected Khawaja’s allegation that the whole team knew sandpaper would be used to alter the condition of the ball during the game, describing the claim as “utter nonsense”.

Cricket Australia on Nov 27 said the independent forum has opened for players, coaches and staff involved in the 2018 tour to South Africa, as well as executives and directors of the sport’s national administration, and will run for six weeks.

Senior lawyer Fiona McLeod was appointed to head the forum, and will publish a report and recommendations based on submissions. Cricket Australia will then have 30 days to respond.

The forum is set to expand beyond the Cape Town Test in March 2018 against South Africa, where Bancroft was caught with sandpaper on the field as part of the ball-tampering plot.

He was banned for nine months. Smith and Warner, then captain and vice-captain, were banned for 12 months.

“The forum is not a disciplinary process or adjudication,” Cricket Australia said in the terms of reference.

“It will not make any adverse findings about, or determine the responsibility of, any individual, revisit the sanctions previously imposed or recommend retrospective punishment.”

The scope of the review will be limited to so-called “ball-management practices” in the men’s Test squad during that tour and the preceded Ashes series against England.

Players and staff have been told their participation and submissions will be treated as confidential – unless otherwise stated by the participant – and no player will be compelled to give evidence or subject to retrospective sanctions.

Khawaja and Cummins have indicated they will make submissions to the forum.

“This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation,” Cricket Australia chairman David Boon said.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority.” AP