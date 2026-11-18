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In the book, Usman Khawaja alleged that the whole team knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing.

HOBART, Australia – Cricket Australia on Nov 18 ruled out reopening an investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal but will launch an independent forum for players to share their version of events.

Festering wounds over what happened in the third Test at Cape Town reopened last week when Usman Khawaja released his autobiography.

In the book, he alleged that the whole team knew about the plot to rough up the ball with sandpaper to make it swing.

A Cricket Australia probe concluded only then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were in the know.

Warner, who has backed Khawaja’s version of events, over the weekend accused CA of conducting “a shoddy investigation” where some players were not interviewed.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said the past week had been an “incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and for everyone who was involved”.

But, speaking in Hobart ahead of Australia’s one-day clash with England on Nov 18, he was adamant that “the investigation has been completed” and ruled out making the 2018 probe public.

“No, it was done on the terms of confidentiality at the time to every person who participated in that,” he said.

Interim chairman David Boon said instead a forum, likely led by a former judge, would be established.

“After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives,” he said.

“We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard.

“Australian cricket is at its strongest when we’re united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect and perspective.”

Cricket Australia did not commit to making the contents of the forum public. AFP