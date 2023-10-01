Cricket-Australia at the ODI World Cup

Following are facts and figures about Australia who begin their World Cup campaign against India on Oct. 8:

World ranking: 3

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman: David Warner (6)

Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (2)

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Best result: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

2019 result: Lost to England in the semi-final.

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 8: v India, Chennai

Oct. 12: v South Africa, Lucknow

Oct. 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow

Oct. 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru

Oct. 25: v Netherlands, New Delhi

Oct. 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala

Nov. 4: v England, Ahmedabad

Nov. 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai

Nov. 11: v Bangladesh, Pune REUTERS