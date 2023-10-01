Cricket-Australia at the ODI World Cup

Following are facts and figures about Australia who begin their World Cup campaign against India on Oct. 8:
World ranking: 3
Captain: Pat Cummins
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Top-ranked batsman: David Warner (6)
Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (2)
Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Best result: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)
2019 result: Lost to England in the semi-final.
GROUP FIXTURES
Oct. 8: v India, Chennai
Oct. 12: v South Africa, Lucknow
Oct. 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow
Oct. 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru
Oct. 25: v Netherlands, New Delhi
Oct. 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala
Nov. 4: v England, Ahmedabad
Nov. 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai
Nov. 11: v Bangladesh, Pune REUTERS