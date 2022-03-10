Cricket: Aussie icon Shane Warne's body set to arrive in Australia late on Thursday

BANGKOK (AFP) - The body of Shane Warne left Thailand on Thursday (March 10), flying back to Australia where the cricket superstar will receive a state funeral.

A Thai airport official confirmed a private plane carrying the body of the 52-year-old - who died of natural causes on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday - departed Bangkok's Don Muang International airport at 8.24am (9.24am Singapore time).

His coffin was wrapped in the Australian flag.

Autopsy results confirmed that the leg-spin bowler - one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time - died of natural causes after a suspected heart attack.

Warne "didn't just inspire a cricketing generation - he defined it," said a statement by the Victorian state government, announcing the state funeral would be held on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warne was discovered late Friday at a luxury villa on Koh Samui where he was on holiday, after failing to meet friends that evening.

He was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui but despite medical efforts, he could not be revived.

On Monday, police said an autopsy had found "the death was due to natural causes".

Surachate Hakparn, assistant to the national police chief, added that Warne's father said the player "had been suffering chest pains and was planning to return home for a check-up after this trip".

In their first public comments since the death on Friday, Warne's parents, brother, children and ex-wife expressed deep sorrow, paying tribute to the man they loved.

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable," parents Keith and Brigitte Warne said in a statement.

"I miss you so much already," said daughter Summer Warne. "I wish I could've hugged you tighter in what I didn't know were my final moments with you.

"I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be OK and hold your hand."