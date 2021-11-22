Crawford stops Porter with 10th round TKO

LAS VEGAS • Unbeaten Terence Crawford made a successful defence of his World Boxing Organisation welterweight title on Saturday, stopping Shawn Porter by knocking the challenger down twice in the 10th round in Las Vegas.

Porter's father and trainer, Ken, surprised the crowd at the Mandalay Bay Casino by stopping the fight after the second knockdown to hand the 34-year-old Crawford his ninth-straight victory inside the distance.

"I was just the better man today," said the American, who improved to 38-0, with 29 wins by knockouts. "I figured him out in round one. I figured I had the reach and that he had to take chances to get in.

"He was trying to maul and push me back but I used my angles to push him back as well."

Crawford initially felled compatriot Porter with a left uppercut on the button that buckled his knees early in the 10th. It was all over at 1min 21sec of the round, when his overhand right to the side of the head sent his opponent to the canvas for a second time.

Porter's father had to climb the steps and ask referee Celestino Ruiz to halt the contest. Claiming his son was fighting "blindfolded", Ken said: "He didn't prepare like I wanted him to prepare."

Shawn, who dropped to 31-4-1 with 17 KOs, did not argue with the decision. "I didn't expect it but we have an understanding of that. (Crawford) was catching me clean and my timing was a little off," he said before confirming his retirement from the ring.

"I won't become a gatekeeper. That's not the life I want to live. I'm 34 - now's the time."

Crawford, who is now 16-0 in world championship fights, said: "I saw in his face that he was really hurt. His dad did the right thing. I was coming with vengeance."

Long considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Crawford will next seek an upgrade in opponents.

He has his eyes set on World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation champion Errol Spence or World Boxing Association belt-holder Yordenis Ugas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE