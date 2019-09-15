Cowabunga! Frizell gets late call-up to Kiwi squad

WELLINGTON • Loose forward Shannon Frizell was surprised and delighted to be summoned to the All Blacks' World Cup squad on Friday, having been wearing a cow suit at a gym session only hours before the call from the team's staff.

The Tonga-born 25-year-old was overlooked in Steve Hansen's initial 31-man squad but flew off to Japan late on Friday to replace injured rookie Luke Jacobson, who was ruled out of the tournament by a delayed onset of concussion.

Capped five times for New Zealand, Frizell had worn the white cow suit to promote Tasman's match against North Harbour in the nation's provincial rugby competition.

The "Wear Ya Onesie Sunday" promotion urged fans to turn up in jump suits, or "onesies", to the weekend clash.

Frizell will now be back in his All Blacks kit, pressing for a spot in the blockbuster opener against South Africa in Yokohama this Saturday.

The World Cup kicks off a day earlier, with hosts Japan taking on Russia.

The versatile Frizell can play lock, No. 8 and blindside flanker but his selection ahead of experienced No. 6 and Tasman teammate Liam Squire was a surprise.

"I always hoped for a call like this, and I got it," a thrilled Frizell told reporters at Auckland Airport.

"I was surprised by it... I was getting ready for bed and got a message, so I called him straight away, the manager. I couldn't go to sleep until later.

"I called my mum straight away. I just said 'I'm going to Japan today' and she was just screaming."

He replaces highly rated 22-year-old Jacobson, who battled concussion in 2018 and returned to rugby only in March after eight months out.

"I'm gutted for him, (but) he'll come back fitter and stronger. At the same time, I'm grateful for the opportunity," said Frizell.

