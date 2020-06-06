'Covid subs' may get nod in Test cricket

LONDON • The International Cricket Council (ICC) is discussing the possibility of introducing substitutes if a player tests positive for the coronavirus during a Test match, England and Wales Cricket Board director of special projects, Steve Elworthy, said.

Last year, the ICC approved "like-for-like" substitutes across all formats of international cricket to replace concussed players during matches.

Elworthy has said the same rule would have to be applied for substitutes as a result of the Covid-19 disease.

"Covid replacements are certainly something that the ICC are discussing," he told Sky Sports.

"I've seen communication about that and it's certainly something we hope would be allowed - specifically for Test matches, not necessarily ODIs (one-day internationals) or T20s (Twenty20).

"That replacement would have to be a like-for-like player... Our on-site Covid-19 medical practitioner and Public Health England would be informed immediately and that player would then be put into isolation for a period of time."

England are set to host the West Indies in a three-Test series next month, with the visitors flying in a 14-man squad plus 11 reserves next week who will train and be quarantined together before the first Test, which is scheduled for July 8 in Southampton.

"With the testing protocols of getting those players into that (bio-secure) 'bubble' first, you would hope that wouldn't be a scenario we'd have to deal with," Elworthy added.

"But clearly, it's something we are planning for."

REUTERS