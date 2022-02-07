Cousin's death in same luge event doesn't stop Saba

YANQING (China) • For the last 12 years, luge and the Olympic Games have been synonymous with tragedy in the Kumaritashvili family. Now, the sport is once again about triumph - albeit a bittersweet one.

On Saturday, Georgia's Saba Kumaritashvili successfully completed his first two runs in the men's singles at the National Sliding Centre.

Almost 12 years ago to the day, his cousin Nodar died in a crash while trying to do the same at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

Just hours before the opening ceremony in Canada, he lost control of his sledge during a training run. The 21-year-old was flung out of the track in Whistler and smashed into a metal post, dying instantly.

Rather than be deterred, Saba only saw more reason to pursue the fast and furious sport, chasing the same goal his cousin had - to make it to the sport's grandest stage.

"I wasn't afraid. I wanted to be in the Olympics to race," the 21-year-old said. "I think about Nodar. I think about him all the time. Everyone in my family is in luge.

"After Nodar, I didn't want luge to die in Georgia. I wanted to keep it going."

Luge has run in the Kumaritashvili family for generations, going back to the early 1970s.

Saba's great-grandfather Aleko oversaw the building of Georgia's first luge track. He then served as the country's coach and also ran the national luge federation.

"My parents didn't object to me going into luge. I think they wanted it more than me," Saba said with a laugh.

"Nodar is one of the reasons I'm in luge. We have 10 years' age difference, so I don't remember much of him, only moments."

One of those moments was a visit from Germany's Felix Loch, the men's singles champion from Vancouver 2010.

Loch melted his gold medal into two discs, then etched Nodar's portrait and the years of his birth and death on one and presented it to the family.

The 32-year-old, still among the top lugers and chasing a third gold medal in the singles at Beijing 2022, feels gratified to see Saba make it to the same stage as Nodar.

"I'm happy he's here," Loch said. "He's here on the track and it's great to see. It's emotional. I walked there in Georgia and I felt really welcome there. I think it was the right thing to do, to go there.

"It takes a lot of courage for Saba to be here. He likes the sport, like his cousin. It's great to see him sliding for the whole luge family. It's a great sign for the sport. It shows you what sport can do."

Saba will not contend for a medal in Beijing, sitting 31st out of 34 athletes after the first two runs.

But just competing, after what his family has been through and making his debut only last year, is triumph enough for him.

"I'm very happy," he said. "I've done what I needed. I was emotional, I was so nervous, but I feel very proud of myself."

