Court stays sacking of Sri Lanka board

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - November 6, 2023 Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan, caught out by Pathum Nissanka REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal restored the country's cricket board on Tuesday, staying sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe's decision to sack them.

Ranasinghe had replaced the board with an interim committee on Monday after a disappointing World Cup campaign, amid protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials.

Ousted SLC President Shammi Silva petitioned the court against the dismissal and was granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

The matter was also discussed in Sri Lanka's parliament on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's team wind up their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday. REUTERS

