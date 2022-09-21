Count Marsh is good enough to score again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) MOON HARVEST disappointed second-up on the turf, after his smart debut on the Poly at long odds. He is back on the Poly. (5) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA showed up well last time behind the promising Imposing with a claiming apprentice up. He looks to be in the right race. (4) SIRENS OF SILENCE has been improving steadily and was close-up when trying the Poly over a furlong further. He looks primed. (1) DON'T LINNGAR was much improved in a weak maiden last time. A good chance with the best draw.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(2) JOHNNY'S HOPE went down narrowly on the Poly last time. The stable is in good form and he can go one better. (5) POLITICAL PARTY is switching to the Poly after finding one to beat in his last two starts on the turf. Expect another bold bid. (7) POWER STAR made sudden improvement with cheek pieces. The gear could be the key to his better effort. (6) VIHAAN'S GREY was not too far back when stepped up in trip on the Poly. With the stable in good form, he must have a chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(7) AERIAL VIEW has been taking on stronger rivals. She has improved on the Poly and should go close. (4) YOU DESERVE IT made marked improvement first-up on the Poly for her new stable. That was her first outing after a lengthy break. Sure to have come on. (6) NAME OF THE GAME is struggling for her next win but did improve last time. She has a say with a big drop in the handicap. (5) WINTER MELODY is back on her favourite surface. She also goes well over this distance.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

Open handicap, but there could be a sniff of revenge in the air with (4) LUCRETIUS up against (6) LIVING WATERS, who lost by just a short head and his rider's objection was overruled. Living Waters is now 1kg better off. (1) EVENTIDOR has found form again and goes well over this course and distance. Keagan de Melo, who is getting first call on Hollywood Syndicate's horses, has jumped ship from (2) LORD MINVER, who found traffic last run and can do better. (5) THUNDER MASALA goes well over this course and distance. He was narrowly beaten last run and is maintaining form. New Zealand-bound Warren Kennedy will be keen to score on (10) SECRET GIVER, who is seldom out of the money and loves the Poly.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) BECKONING BEAUTY is back on her preferred surface. With a 4kg claimer up, she could prove difficult to catch. (3) MAQUETTE also seems better on the Poly but is definitely better than her last run. She has dropped slightly in the handicap, which is obviously in her favour. (2) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN has found her best form over this course and distance. She has gone up in the handicap but gets a 4kg-claimer up. (1) SWEET SYMPHONY won well last run on the turf. She is facing some quick rivals on the Poly with the top weight.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9) VALIENTE found good market support last time. He is not the easiest but has come right down in the handicap. (2) TRAFALGAR SQUARE goes very well over this course and distance. The stable is also in good form and he has a plum draw. (1) PHINDA MZALA has consistent Highveld form. He has done well on the Poly and should feature. (3) BLUE EYES is also coming down in the handicap and the switch to the Poly could suit.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) MR HENLEY is taking on older runners off a high handicap rating from the widest draw. However, he does look smart and gets the benefit of the doubt despite returning from a break. (6) JUSTAGUYTHING was closing rapidly in his last run with a first-time compression mask. The extra 200m should suit. (2) FATHER'S FROST and (1) KNIGHT WARRIOR got a hefty rise in the handicap after their last showings. Both go very well over this course and distance. They have winning chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) COUNT MARSH won with plenty in hand over this course and distance last time. He is up in the handicap but can still score again. (7) WHITE CEDAR broke through the gate before being reloaded last run. He was in contention until the last 300m. With only 49kg to shoulder, he could go all the way. (6) ONE SHOT WONDER is showing signs of coming back to hand and should enjoy the extra 200m. (4) GLOBAL SECRET is taking on the males but has been making steady improvement. Chance.