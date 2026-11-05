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Costelow gets nod at flyhalf for Wales against Japan

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 10, 2024 Wales' Sam Costelow scores a penalty goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 10, 2024 Wales' Sam Costelow scores a penalty goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

REUTERS

Nov 5 - Sam Costelow will start at flyhalf ahead of Dan Edwards as Wales coach Steve Tandy also named a new midfield for the Nations Championship fixture against Japan in Cardiff on Saturday.

• Costelow will partner Tomos Williams at halfback, with Max Llewellyn and Eddie James forming a powerful centre pairing

• Experienced Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit are the two wings, with Blair Murray selected at fullback

• Dewi Lake will captain the side from hooker, with props Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin alongside him in the front row, and Dafydd Jenkins and Ben Carter the lock pairing

• Aaron Wainwright packs down at number eight with Alex Mann and Jac Morgan the two loose-forwards

• Wales, who have won two of their last four tests, also face New Zealand on November 14 and Australia a week later ahead of the Nations Championship finals weekend

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Teddy Williams, 20-James Botham, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22-Dan Edwards, 23-Louie Hennessey REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.