Corre Rapido looks due

RACE 1 (1,400M)

7 King Dragon raced at the tail end of the field on debut and made a stack of ground to grab fifth. He can sit closer in the run this time and, with even luck, take some beating.

10 Sky Darci was no match for Simply The Best on debut but he did manage to stick on well for a game second. He can progress further and the added distance also suits.

12 Momentum Happy has been consistent across all four of his appearances.

9 Lucky Missile mixed his trial form before his eighth on debut. He's worth keeping safe.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 The Full Bloom is a three-time Class 5 winner. He appears to have returned to a competitive mark. The awkward draw makes things difficult but this race appears well within his grasp.

11 Master Bernini has had two runs this campaign and he's shown the necessary improvement to suggest that a win is nearing. The booking of Joao Moreira signals intent.

6 Megatron has won similar races. If he finds the lead, he could prove hard to run down from Gate 1.

1 Mr Magellan just can't seem to put it together. Still, he rates highly if he manages to bring up his best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Quadruple Double has experience and his last two outings have been sound, including his win two starts back. This race looks suitable.

12 On Excel Star caught the eye behind Fresh Power on debut. He has ability and the good gate will afford him every opportunity to show it.

3 Majestic Conqueror struggled last start when trying to make all the running, but his two runs earlier were much better.

2 Better Choice has appeared sound in recent trials and has shown he's capable of making his presence felt.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Corre Rapido has been consistent and his three runs this campaign rate highly. He's nearing a win and the good gate, combined with the services of Alexis Badel, should see him prove tough to beat.

1 Island Winner steps down to Class 5 for the in-form Ricky Yiu stable. The drop in grade is suitable and this isn't overly difficult.

6 Exponents is a course-and-distance winner who has been put through his paces nicely this season. He just needs to find himself in the right spot.

2 Bond Elegance is next best.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

8 Speedy Wally has gone close on a number of occasions this season. His progression can continue, especially from the good gate.

9 This One's For You is nearing a breakthrough win. Off his last-start second, he appears to be a leading hope with a nice cart into the race.

4 King's Man won well at the Valley last start. He's put together a number of nice performances on the dirt earlier and is capable of winning his way back into Class 3.

1 Ruletheroost is stepping back to Class 4 where he was a two-time winner last season. He commands respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Breeze Of Spring is capable of going one better on his latest second over the course and distance. He can progress further from the good gate. His latest dirt trial proves he handles the surface.

2 Zero Hedge is looking to end a run of two seconds. He has the wide gate to overcome but, on his preferred surface, he's capable of going on with it.

4 Gracious Ryder is worth keeping safe, especially on a mark where he should be able to figure again.

1 Strathclyde is racing well enough and is a place chance yet again.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

10 Duke Wai wore down heavy favourite Lucky More last start, who subsequently came out and won under a strong hold by over five lengths. The form is strong.

7 Massive Pocket is racing well and his last two runs over this course and distance have rated highly.

2 Stronger has caught the eye in his trials and gets a nice gate to figure at start one.

9 California Gungho is racing well and he can bounce back to form.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Super Turbo finished fast at his latest outing and nearly won. He caught trouble over the closing stages, which arguably cost him the race. He can go one better.

1 Saul's Special hasn't raced on the dirt since early last year but his recent turf form is impressive and this isn't out of his reach.

7 Winner Supreme made all the running to score last start. He's expected to attempt the same again.

11 Encore Boy narrowly missed at his latest run. He can figure with two runs already under his belt.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

6 Holy Heart made ground from the tail-end last start over 1,200m. He should benefit from the step-up to 1,650m.

11 Deal Maker has finished inside the top three in his last five runs, including two wins. If he can overcome the wide gate, he's an excellent chance.

2 Endearing gets out to a suitable distance now. He's racing well and his earlier dirt form was excellent.

1 Coby Oppa is bred to love the surface and he's shown previously that his best form is up to this.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Honest Way has gone through his gears nicely this season and he gets a welcome step-up in distance to 1,400m.

12 Ezra struggled at the tail end last start. He's a much better horse than that.

8 Everyone's Joy is consistent and can figure from the good gate.

1 Invincible Missile has the wide gate to contend with but he's a winner in this grade previously.

