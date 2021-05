SINGAPORE - In normal circumstances, when the Singapore Slingers - comprising mostly national basketballers - train at the OCBC Arena Hall 1, they usually do so with weekend warriors flanking them on adjacent courts.

However, since Phase 2 (heightened alert) came into play on May 16 and the Singapore Sports Hub announced the OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Centre would be closed to the public from Friday (May 21) till further notice, the area has become "like a ghost town".