SINGAPORE - At the Singapore Athletics (SA) Performance Trial 1 in January, national track and field athlete Goh Chui Ling's timings gave her the confidence that she was on the right track to qualify for this year's SEA Games.

But now, less than a month from the SA Performance Trial 2, the final meet before the qualifying window for the biennial competition closes, Goh is worried that she may not get a shot at earning a place at the Nov 21-Dec 2 Games in Vietnam.