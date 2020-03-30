Coronavirus: Table tennis shelved until June 30 due to virus

PARIS (AFP) - Table tennis tournaments will be shelved until June 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, officials said on Sunday (March 29).

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) also announced rankings will be frozen as of March 20.

"The ITTF has also been working hard to manage the 2020 finances with the executive committee agreeing to reduce their expenses and senior staff offering to take a salary reduction, as the ITTF looks into other areas to save overall costs," said a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 31,000 people worldwide, prompted the postponement last week of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.