Coronavirus: SportSG to roll out 500 temp jobs, training opportunities for community

SINGAPORE - Members of the sports fraternity who have had their livelihoods affected by the coronavirus pandemic will get some support and help, as national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Monday (March 30) a slew of measures including temporary job placements and training opportunities.

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin unveiled these initiatives during a virtual press conference on Monday, where he spelled out his hope that Singaporeans would continue to keep fit and healthy.

"This is the time for sporting Singapore to come together to re-imagine how we can transform our industry to encourage and engage all in Singapore to live a healthy and fit lifestyle - one that would serve us well in this time and beyond," said Lim.

"If we win the day, we will see a healthier, resilient Singapore that leverages sport as a strategy to confront the disruptions in normal and abnormal circumstances (and) a transformed industry with capacity and capabilities needed for long-term growth in participation and performance will serve Singapore better."

To help private gym operators, instructors and freelance sports coaches affected by the stricter social distancing measures which kicked in last week, SportSG will provide training opportunities for them, and 500 temporary jobs will also be created from now until the end of the year.

The job listings will be rolled out progressively on Workforce Singapore's SGUnited job portal and SportSG job portal.

Heartened by the surge in viewership of its digital content for sport, exercise and wellness, SportSG plans to enhance its digital capabilities to bridge physical and virtual sports experiences.

It will also offer grants and subsidies to individuals, community groups and enterprises in the sport industry who are able to formulate and deliver new ideas -such as a virtual run or digital cycling race - for GetActive! Singapore, its anchor event to celebrate National Day which begins from April.

The initiatives will leverage on sport as a way to unite the nation during a difficult time, said Lim.

He added: "SportSG will continue to work closely with the sport industry to move forward with optimism and confidence.

"We invite all stakeholders to share your ideas on what else we can do together. We are committed to work alongside you.

"This current situation presents an opportunity to strengthen and transform sporting Singapore and to inspire the Singapore spirit."