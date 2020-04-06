Coronavirus: Sports Hub to shut facilities from April 7 to May 4; Kallang Wave Mall to stay open

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub's sports and recreational facilities will be closed from Tuesday (April 7) to May 4 to keep in line with the elevated safe distancing measures announced by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Kallang Wave Mall will remain open for the continued operations of tenants offering essential services, said the Sports Hub in a press statement on Monday. They include the supermarket, pharmacy and food and beverage outlets (only takeaways and deliveries are available).

Precautionary measures such as regulating capacity for safe distancing, thermal scanning and increased frequency of cleaning will continue.

Patrons are also advised to avoid over-buying or visiting the mall during peak periods on weekends. Individuals with a temperature of 38 deg Celsius and above, or show respiratory symptoms, will not be allowed to enter the mall.

The following venues and facilities will be closed:

• OCBC Arena, including the Sports Hub gym & fitness studio

• OCBC Aquatic Centre

• Water Sports Centre

• Splash-N-Surf

• Singapore Sports Museum

• Sports Hub Library

• Shimano Cycling World

• Climb Central

• Community facilities, including the Sports Hub hard courts, beach volleyball courts, skate park, lawn bowls and giant chess

• Singapore Sports Hub box office

Visitors to the Sports Hub are urged to practise social responsibility and take guidance from the latest Ministry of Health advisory, such as avoiding close contact with others and to wear a mask in public spaces, said the organisation.

Its statement added: "Singapore Sports Hub thanks the public for their continuing support and will be coming up with some exciting programmes to keep everyone inspired while indoors. Stay home and stay safe."

The move comes after the tightening of safe distancing measures by the Government, which were announced by its multi-ministry task force last Friday. These include closing all public sports and recreational facilities, including ActiveSG Sport Centres, studios, gyms, indoor sport hall, swimming complexes and Active Health Labs, from Tuesday to May 4.