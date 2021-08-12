Coronavirus: Sports Hub introduces vaccination-differentiated measures for patrons

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub has begun implementing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures at its indoor venues and for its indoor programmes, it said on Thursday (Aug 12).

All patrons must be fully vaccinated, or have a valid negative result on a pre-event test or have recovered from Covid-19. Their vaccination status will be verified and recorded before they enter the venue.

Patrons aged 12 and below (born in and after 2009) who are currently ineligible for any Covid-19 vaccine are welcome at its indoor venues, but only with members of the same household, the statement added.

The move took effect on Tuesday (Aug 10), in line with the easing of measures by the Government.

In the sports sector, this meant that mask-off, high-intensity indoor exercise classes and activities were allowed to resume in groups of up to five for fully vaccinated individuals.

Strenuous indoor exercises classes as well as strenuous individual and group indoor sports and exercise activities had not been allowed to take place since July 22 under Phase 2 (heightened alert) measures following a spike in community cases.

Unvaccinated individuals who produce a negative test result or recovered patients can also be part of these indoor, mask-off activities that are limited to groups of five.

The Sports Hub said that activity group sizes of up to five persons are now allowed at its venues and facilities, including the OCBC Aquatic Centre, OCBC Arena, Sports Hub Gym, Water Sports Centre, hard courts and exercise & fitness stations.

Programmes at the OCBC Arena and Sports Hub Fitness Studio will also resume.

For more information, visit the Sports Hub website.