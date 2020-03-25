Coronavirus: Singapore race course will be closed to public on March 26

SINGAPORE - Stiffer new measures by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to combat the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the Singapore race course's closure on Thursday (March 26).

"The Singapore race course will be closed to the public on 26 March, Thursday," a Singapore Turf Club statement said on Wednesday.

"There will be no screening of overseas simulcast races at the race course.

"The Club's top priority is the safety and well-being of our visitors and is committed to continue to operate our business in a safe and responsible manner. We will continue to adjust our Covid-19 precautionary measures as the situation changes."

MOH announced on Monday night that all sporting events, regardless of size, must be deferred or cancelled, with the measure taking effect until at least April 30.

The same rule applies to conferences, exhibitions, festivals, concerts and trade fairs.