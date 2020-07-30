Coronavirus: New 55km, 550km events for Run for Heroes to honour frontline workers

SINGAPORE - Virtual running initiative Run for Heroes 2020 will be launching two new categories next month to commemorate Singapore's 55th National Day.

The SG55 Challenge and SG550 Challenge - covering distances of 55km and 550km respectively - can be completed over the month of August and logged as a virtual run through fitness or step trackers. Participants of the 550km category can sign up as a team of two to complete the run.

Aside from raising money for The Courage Fund, participants will also receive a personalised Run for Heroes mask and event T-shirt.

Launched in May, Run for Heroes' 1km virtual run aims to honour Singapore's healthcare and service workers who have played an essential role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative is a part of the annual GetActive! Singapore campaign and is supported by Sport Singapore, #SGUnited and SingPost.

An event wristband will be delivered to each participant, with a similar item and personalised thank you note also sent to a frontline worker on his or her behalf. Thousands of wristbands and notes have since been sent to front workers such as quarantine officers, cleaners, security personnel and liaison officers in the healthcare industry, said organisers Orange Room.

Its managing director Elvin Ting said: "In the past few months, we have been encouraged by the support and love shown by our participants and their genuine desire to show appreciation for our frontliners.

"As we approach the month of August and Singapore's 55th National Day, we decided to introduce new categories and extend the deadline to allow more members to pledge their support for our hardworking frontliners as we come together to celebrate the strength of Singapore through these difficult times."

The closing date of the initiative has been extended to Aug 31 to allow participants more time to complete their runs.

Registration for the SG55 Challenge and SG550 Challenge costs $30 and $55 respectively. Interested participants can visit runforheroes.sg for more information.