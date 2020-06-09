Coronavirus: Major League Baseball now proposes 76-game schedule with higher post- season payout

(REUTERS) - Major League Baseball (MLB) has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday (June 8), proposing a 76-game season with 75 per cent pro-rated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources.

MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MLB Players Association and MLB have been trying to find common ground for weeks on a return-to-play plan for the season, but have been unable to reach agreement in key areas like player compensation and the length of the campaign.

Amid concerns about a potential second wave of the coronavirus, the MLB wants to wrap up the 2020 regular season by Sept 27, while the post-season would go on no later than the end of October.

According to the report, the new proposal offers US$989 million (S$1.38 billion) salary component to the players and US$443 million in money paid if the play-offs take place.

In its initial proposal, the MLB was offering a similar proportion of pro-rated salary across an 82-game season but added only US$200 million in play-off revenue.

The players' union had rejected the offer and said it was against any salary deductions sought by the league.