Coronavirus: Major League Baseball now proposes 76-game schedule with higher post- season payout

Major League Baseball wants to wrap up the 2020 regular season by Sept 27.
Major League Baseball wants to wrap up the 2020 regular season by Sept 27.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Major League Baseball (MLB) has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday (June 8), proposing a 76-game season with 75 per cent pro-rated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources.

MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MLB Players Association and MLB have been trying to find common ground for weeks on a return-to-play plan for the season, but have been unable to reach agreement in key areas like player compensation and the length of the campaign.

Amid concerns about a potential second wave of the coronavirus, the MLB wants to wrap up the 2020 regular season by Sept 27, while the post-season would go on no later than the end of October.

According to the report, the new proposal offers US$989 million (S$1.38 billion) salary component to the players and US$443 million in money paid if the play-offs take place.

In its initial proposal, the MLB was offering a similar proportion of pro-rated salary across an 82-game season but added only US$200 million in play-off revenue.

The players' union had rejected the offer and said it was against any salary deductions sought by the league.

 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content