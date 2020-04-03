Coronavirus: India's PM Modi tells Indian sports stars to 'boost morale' during lockdown

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 3) urged current and former Indian sports stars to help "boost morale" and encourage people to adhere to a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the coronavirus.

He held a video conference with 40 big names in sport, including cricket skipper Virat Kohli, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and badminton champion PV Sindhu, his office said.

They have a "very important role to play in boosting the morale of the nation as well as spreading the message of social distancing along with asking people to continuously follow advisories given during lockdown", Mr Modi told them.

He said traits learnt in sport such as the "ability to face challenges, self-discipline, positivity and self-belief are the essential tools to combat the spread of the virus".

The athletes also "praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in this challenging time", according to the statement.

India has so far largely escaped the pandemic, with 2,300 infections and 56 deaths, according to official figures, but two fatalities in the Dharavi slum area of Mumbai have set alarm bells ringing.

Testing rates are low compared with many other countries and there are fears the tally understates the true scale of the health crisis.

The unprecedented three-week lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people began on March 25 and has been far from smooth.

Hundreds of thousands of jobless migrant workers have been heading back to their home villages, many on foot after most transport was brought to a halt.

Your support towards the fight against COVID-19 is greatly cherished @saiprneeth92. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GwkQEh2YSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020