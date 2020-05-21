Coronavirus: Fina postpones 2020 world short-course swimming championships to December 2021

(REUTERS) - This year's world short-course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, aquatics' world governing body Fina said on Thursday (May 21).

The competition will now be held from Dec 13-18, 2021. The World Aquatics Convention will also take place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from Dec 10-12, 2021, Fina said in a statement.

"We have worked in close co-operation during the last weeks with the UAE authorities on this matter and we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition," Fina president Julio Maglione said.

Fina had previously rescheduled the 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka to May 13-29, 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which will now run from July 23-Aug 8, 2021.

