Coronavirus: Diver Ken Terauchi is first member of Japan's Olympic team to test positive for Covid-19

TOKYO (XINHUA) - Japan's five-time Olympic diver Ken Terauchi, who has secured a place in the Tokyo Olympics, has become the first member of the Japanese Olympic team to test positive for Covid-19.

The Kyodo news agency said that the 39-year-old, who is being treated in a hospital, suffered initial symptoms of the virus on July 25 and had a fever measuring over 37 deg C on July 27 and 28.

He underwent a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test on Friday after finding out that an acquaintance he met after training in Osaka on July 24 had tested positive for the virus, Kyodo said.

Terauchi qualified for the Tokyo Olympics along with teammate Sho Sakai after finishing seventh in the men's three-metre synchronised competition at last year's world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Kyodo said he is so far the only member of the Japanese Olympic team known to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Japan has been suffering a second wave of infections since early July, with confirmed cases increased by 955 on Monday (Aug 3), including 258 cases in Tokyo.