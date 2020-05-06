Coronavirus: Britain considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors

LONDON (REUTERS) - The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday (May 5).

Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it would "lift the spirits of the nation".

"(The sports minister) has also been working on a plan to get sports played behind closed doors ... that is something under active consideration," he said, adding that it would only happen it could be done "safely and sustainably".

 

