Coronavirus: beIN says it will suspend payments to French football league

(BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - BeIN Sports said in a letter that it was suspending payments to Ligue 1, leaving the top French football league with little broadcast revenue for the rest of the season after measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 forced it to stop matches.

The league was expecting payments of €42 million (S$65.88 million) from Qatari-owned beIN for the rest of the season.

The decision follows news earlier this week that Canal Plus, its dominant broadcaster in this cycle of rights, was reducing payments.

The French football governing body LFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European leagues could lose more than £1 billion (S$1.78 billion) in broadcast revenue by the end of this season if they do not complete matches, according to Richard Broughton of Ampere Analysis.

Germany's DFL sporting body is working with an adviser to consider financing alternatives following the suspension of Bundesliga matches due to the coronavirus, people familiar with the matter have said.

The French Ligue is Europe's least wealthy, but it does contain giants Paris Saint-Germain, also Qatari-owned, and other powerful teams such as Lyon, Marseille and Nice, which was recently bought by British entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe.

Earlier, DAZN, the sports-streaming startup backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, told leagues it will not pay them for any games cancelled because of coronavirus shutdowns.

DAZN is the first media company operating in the United States that has decided to withhold fees, which are paid to sports leagues for the right to air events, as broadcast networks have traditionally continued to pay the fees when games have not aired.