Consistency key for Loh

Ex-stars point to his multi-faceted game including speed, endurance and fine net play

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The season begins afresh for badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and, as he continues to chase his dream of winning Singapore's first Olympic medal in the sport, consistency in his performance and attitude over the next two years will be key, said experts and insiders.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Denmark's two-time World Championships silver medallist (1985 and 1987) and former world No. 1 Morten Frost pointed out that much like Singapore's multi-cultural diversity, Loh's multi-dimensional game sets him apart from other players in the men's game.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2022, with the headline Consistency key for Loh. Subscribe