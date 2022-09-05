Consistency a challenge for All Blacks and Boks

AUCKLAND - New Zealand forwards coach Jason Ryan on Sunday called for consistency after the 53-3 thrashing of Argentina, saying it should not take a setback to fire up the All Blacks.

The hosts unleashed their most complete 80 minutes of the year in Hamilton on Saturday, running in seven unanswered tries and brimming with intensity just seven days after being stunned 25-18 by the same opponents in their previous Test.

Ryan demanded an end to this year's hot-cold form, starting with a 2-1 home series loss to Ireland and Rugby Championship defeats by South Africa and Argentina which were both followed by emphatic wins seven days later.

"We shouldn't have to be responding as All Blacks," he said. "Consistency is now the challenge, and we're good enough. There was some good stuff that we should be proud of, and we are.

"The boys have been hurting but they should be confident now after that performance."

Ryan and former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt were introduced as assistants to Ian Foster following the Ireland series, replacing John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, and according to the players, both have made an immediate impact.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga spoke last week of the attention to detail demanded by attack coach Schmidt, while lock Brodie Retallick lauded Ryan's influence in improving New Zealand's set-piece work - an area exposed by the Irish.

"I've been here 10 years and this is probably the most intense and accurate week of training I've been a part of," the 96-Test veteran Retallick said on Sunday.

"But it can't just be done for one week. Consistency is the key now."

All four teams in the Rugby Championship have recorded two wins and two defeats but New Zealand are a bonus point clear with two Tests remaining against Australia, the first in Melbourne on Sept 15.

Like New Zealand, South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is also targeting a more consistent run of results for the Springboks, as uneven form has left the outcome of this year's event in the balance with two rounds remaining.

The world champions picked up their second win on Saturday against Australia in Sydney to leave them in third place and one point behind leaders New Zealand (10), as the competition reaches its climax.

"The thing is everybody wants consistency. We want to stay near the top the whole time but it's hard," said Kolisi. "You can see now what's happening, every single team is standing up and I think it's brilliant for rugby because you never know which team is going to win on the day."

The Boks will face Argentina in their last two games of the competition.

AFP, REUTERS