Complex nature of Hub project, inability to align interests, among reasons why Govt is taking over Sports Hub's management

SINGAPORE - A mix of push and pull factors were key reasons behind the Government's decision to take control of the Sports Hub, observers told The Straits Times.

On the one hand, the complex nature of the project, competing interests between partners in the consortium, and a general inability to align on objectives between Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL) and the Government, led to frequent frustration in the nearly eight years SHPL ran the show.

On the other hand, the development of other sporting infrastructure in the Kallang area and a rise in demand for large-scale sport, lifestyle and entertainment events, especially after Covid-19, meant it made sense for Sport Singapore (SportSG) to take over and lead the way.

On Friday (June 10), SportSG said it would take over the ownership and management of the $1.33 billion venue on Dec 9, after terminating its public-private partnership (PPP) with SHPL that had been in place since the Sports Hub started operations in 2014.

SportSG said it would make the Hub more accessible to the broader community and develop Kallang into a vibrant and integrated sports, wellness and lifestyle precinct.

At a press conference, SportSG chief Lim Teck Yin said: "The existing structure has some contractual limitations that make it difficult for us to be able to consider how to build further synergy if we would like to be able to do so both commercially as well as for operations."

Observers said the PPP operating model ultimately did not prove a good fit for what was the largest sports facilities infrastructure deal in the world at the time it was conceived. They cited several reasons:

Interests not aligned

While he did not delve into details, former SHPL chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik noted that the "uniqueness" and "complexity" of the Sports Hub project, with its "multiple revenue streams", required an alignment of objectives between the consortium and the Government, which was not always the case.

Mr James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia, said that the SHPL prioritised profit and ran on a commercial model, while SportSG pushed national interests and developing the local sports industry.

Such interests included sports programmes for the wider community, which are not necessarily profitable.

He said the model does provide some limitations in terms of the availability of the space, the calendar that needs to be filled and the kind of events.

"Effectively you're having to always agree on the usage... (between) two parties with different goals," he noted.