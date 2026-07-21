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The Straits Times begins the countdown to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 23 to Aug 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Team Singapore’s 53-strong contingent will compete for honours across seven sports, and today, we feature gymnasts Jovi Loh and Amanda Yap.

National gymnasts Jovi Loh (left) and Amanda Yap will be competing at the July 23-Aug 2 Commonwealth Games.

SINGAPORE – At his first senior competition in February, national gymnast Jovi Loh quickly realised just how steep the step up from the junior ranks would be.

One particular moment at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, drove home that lesson.

As the 17-year-old and his teammates carried out their strength and conditioning exercises during a training session, he noticed that Colombia’s Angel Barajas – who won a silver in the horizontal bar at the 2024 Paris Olympics – barely paused between repetitions on the apparatus.

While the Singaporean might complete one repetition before taking a few minutes to recover, Bajaras, who is just two years older than him, had already been on the apparatus three times.

Loh, now 18, said: “For me, it was like I’m going to see and learn as much as I can from him, see how he trains and I realised the way he trains is so much more different compared to me.

“I thought that I’m going to try doing this myself because that’s what I need to do to get to that level.”

Sharing the training and competition hall with world and Olympic medallists was an eye-opening experience for the teenager.

He said: “There were some I could compare myself with, but against those top, top gymnasts at that World Cup, I lost confidence for a second.

“But I’m always telling myself that these guys have many more years in the game and I can get there one day, so instead of thinking I’m the worst in the room, I just think that I’m very privileged to also be in the room, see how they train, warm up and do their skills and then perhaps learn some new things from them.”

Loh has had an impressive junior career, becoming Singapore’s first male gymnast to qualify for a final at a world championships and winning a medal at the Asian junior championships.

Jovi Loh is eyeing a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

His debut senior season has been a busy one.

After Germany was the Asian championships in June, and the business diploma student at the Singapore Sports School (SSP) will make his major Games debut at the July 23-Aug 2 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, before competing at the Sept 19-Oct 4 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and the Oct 17-25 world championships in the Netherlands.

On competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, he said: “It’s a very big milestone for me to be able to qualify for these Games and I’m very privileged to be able to represent my country and I hope my teammates, the three of us, we’ll be able to show what we’ve practised in our training and hopefully we can make it to some finals and achieve some podium finishes.”

The Asian championships in Zunyi, China, also presented him with one of the biggest challenges of the year.

During podium training, he slipped off the rings and injured his back.

He underwent magnetic resonance imaging and X-ray scans at a local hospital, where doctors advised him not to compete.

However, a second opinion from the sports doctors in Singapore brought more reassuring news. The scans showed no damage to his discs or nerves and he was cleared to compete.

But every movement was painful and he had to take painkillers to ease the discomfort.

In the end, his perseverance was rewarded as Singapore qualified for the Asiad and Loh secured his place at the world championships.

He said: “One takeaway from that was as much as you think you will not be able to compete, there’s always that small hope that you will be able to so you shouldn’t be doing that.

“Another thing I realised was that it’s all in the mind so as long as you push through and you don’t give up then you’ll be fine.”

These experiences are another step towards Loh’s biggest ambition – qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

To maximise his chances, he plans to take a gap semester at the end of 2026 to focus fully on training and competing.

The world meet, in turn, is a key qualifying event for the LA Olympics.

While Loh is navigating his first season in senior competitions, his compatriot Amanda Yap is adjusting to heightened expectations after a breakthrough 2025 campaign.

It was a whirlwind year for the teenager, who announced herself on the international stage in her first year as a senior by becoming the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for the final at a world championships, all while sitting for her O-level examinations.

Amanda Yap had a breakthrough 2025 in which she became the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a world championships final. PHOTO: EPA

Her performances have inevitably raised expectations, leaving her feeling that she needs to deliver every time she competes.

The 16-year-old said: “We’ve had quite a few competitions this year and there’s a bit less of an expectation for myself because instead of wanting to do well all the time, I’m just hoping to continue to gain the experience because I feel like I’m still young and I still have time to improve.”

A busy year also awaits Amanda, who will also be competing in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and world championships.

To cope with the hectic schedule, Amanda, who is pursuing a business diploma jointly offered by the SSP and Republic Polytechnic, has taken a leave of absence from school from July to August.

She heads into the major meets after some creditable results – at the Asian championships in June, she finished sixth and fifth in the balance beam and floor exercise respectively while nursing a slight fever.

She is now looking forward to her first Commonwealth Games.

She said: “From previous experiences, I just hope to enjoy it rather than just stress too much about it because I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself because of the expectations from other people. But I feel like I just need to put that aside, focus on what I’ve been doing in training and the experience that we’ve had over the past year has definitely helped a lot.”