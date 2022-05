An inquiry will be held into the positive swab of Coming Fast, who ran second in Race 8 on April 9.

The sample taken from the Desmond Koh-trained horse revealed the presence of morphine, a banned substance under racing rules.

Koh's assistant trainer, Lee Soo Hin, who was advised of the analyst's report, has exercised his right to have Coming Fast's referee sample sent overseas for independent analysis.

Coming Fast cannot race until he is cleared by the Singapore Turf Club stewards.