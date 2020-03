Viktor Axelsen has his arms aloft after winning his first All England title. He thanked his fans in both English and Mandarin after his 21-13, 21-14 triumph over Chinese Taipei's world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen. Axelsen became the first Dane to win the men's singles title in Birmingham since Peter Gade in 1999. The All England tournament yesterday was the last Badminton World Federation event before the body's enforced suspension of all competitions, including the Singapore Open, until April 12.