Comeback from surgery a lift for Aini

She did not top her personal best of 81kg, but para-powerlifter Nur Aini Yasli completed three good lifts in a competition for the first time on Thursday.

With successful efforts of 70, 74 and 78kg, the 30-year-old finished seventh with 74.7 points in the women's lightweight (up to 61kg) final at the Commonwealth Games.

But her efforts were all the more remarkable as this is her first competition since returning from surgery in April.

She was also competing against lifters from other weight classes as there are only two categories at these Games. She usually participates in up to 45kg events.

Thanking her coach, physiotherapist and dietitian for helping her get back to the sport, Aini added: "Some time in April, I had sudden lower abdominal pain and doctors found a 10cm cyst twisting one of my organs. Initially it was supposed to be a keyhole surgery but due to the size of the cyst, it became a 15cm incision near my belly.

"I was on hospitalisation leave for a month and when I finally got clearance to get back on the bench, being in the arch position to bench press felt like I was being skinned alive."

She felt "intimidated" at the Games as her competitors were heavier. But, even though she tended to miss one lift, she managed to complete all three by "focusing on the process".

England's Zoe Newson took gold with 102.2 points. Compatriot Olivia Broome (100) was second and Kenya's Hellen Kariuki (98.5) claimed bronze.

Aini, who was born with short stature, will now focus on the Sept 24-29 European Open Championships, where she is eyeing a place on the podium.

Brandishing her accreditation lanyard which had pins from countries like New Zealand and Barbados, she said: "I think this is heavier than a medal, so I'm collecting these to prepare. In case I win a medal, I must have some neck strength, right?"