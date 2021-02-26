Victoria Lee and Sunisa Srisen face off ahead of their mixed martial arts (MMA) clash at One Championship's Fists of Fury event tonight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the centre is One's director of competition Richard Auty. Lee, 16, is the younger sibling of One's MMA world champions Angela and Christian and will be making her professional MMA debut at Fists of Fury. All three siblings reside in the United States but compete in One under the Singapore flag. Her Thai opponent Sunisa, 20, has a record of four wins and one loss.
Young and ready for battle
