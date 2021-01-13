World title at stake in One's Singapore event

A kick-boxing world title bout will headline One Championship's first live event of 2021 which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday next week, the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation announced yesterday.

One's fifth show here in about three months, dubbed Unbreakable, will see Russian bantamweight kick-boxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov of Russia defend his title against Capitan Petchyindee Academy of Thailand in the main event.

In the co-main event, fourth-ranked lightweight MMA fighter and former champion Shinya Aoki will be aiming to string a third consecutive victory when he takes on American James Nakashima.

Another former One world champion, Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden, will face Gadzhimurad Abdulaev of Russia in a welterweight bout.

Six bouts are featured on the Unbreakable card, which is a continuation of One's partnership with the Singapore Government to pilot the return of live international sport events.

One staged the first live sport affair in Singapore since the coronavirus pandemic with its Reign of Dynasties event on Oct 9 last year, which was held behind closed doors.

It then held three more events from October to December with a limited crowd of 250 paying spectators who all had to undergo antigen rapid tests for Covid-19 before entry.

The Jan 22 show will also admit the same number of fans, with One offering "Superfan" ticket packages priced at $148 each which come with socially distanced seating and merchandise. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.sg.