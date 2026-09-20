Weight-cut heartbreak returns to haunt India on day of mixed MMA fortunes

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 20 - Two years after wrestler Vinesh Phogat famously missed out on Olympic glory by just 100 grams, India suffered another weight-cut heartbreak on Sunday when mixed martial arts fighter Varun Sanyal was declared medically unfit ahead of his men's traditional 77kg quarter-final bout.

While Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight ahead of her gold-medal bout in Paris despite cutting her hair and wearing a smaller singlet, Sanyal's campaign ended before it had even begun after he grew dizzy during a sauna session that most fighters undergo as part of their weight-cutting process ahead of a bout.

"Varun Sanyal suffered from generalised cramps and bodyache while in the sauna last evening in his cruise accommodation," the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

"He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal. Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds."

Fellow MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal restored smiles in the Indian camp later in the day, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal in a new highlight for the 36-year-old's remarkable multi-discipline career.

A 2024 world champion in jiu-jitsu, a Commonwealth Games judoka four years ago, and a kurash competitor at the previous Asian Games, Tariyal is now competing in mixed martial arts as the sport makes its Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Indian dominated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women's traditional 60kg quarter-final, thoroughly justifying her latest switch across combat sports.

"She's 36 years old and she is doing this. She is an inspiration," her coach Nikhil Kunder said.

"She motivates me to train harder every time we get on the mat and when she trains at my gym, she motivates all my young fighters."

Tariyal, who serves in India's central armed police forces, said the triumph followed a long series of hardships and would have been impossible without the unwavering support of her husband.

"Financially it has been hard. I had to take unpaid leave. I am not getting a salary now," she said.

"My husband had to take a loan to allow me to travel to these qualifying events and even to train. He is my greatest support.

"A lot of times after marriage, husbands in India do not allow their wives to pursue their sporting careers ... I have come this far because of my husband's support."

The colour of her medal will depend on how Tariyal fares in Monday’s semi-final, with a potential final to follow a day later. REUTERS